Flooding, power outage forces Campus Middle School to close

By Joel Hillan

CBS Colorado

Campus Middle School, part of the Cherry Creek School District was forced to cancel classes Friday after flooding caused a nearly school-wide power outage. 

A statement on the school's website says:

"Due to a power outage impacting most of the building, Campus Middle School will be closed today, Friday, May 19. The power outage was caused by flooding and we do not believe power can be restored until the weekend. Without power in most of the building, we cannot safely operate school. We apologize for this inconvenience and appreciate your partnership in efforts to keep our students and staff safe."

