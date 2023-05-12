Flooding closes roads across the Denver metro area for Friday morning commute

The Denver Metro Area has seen a quarter of its average annual rainfall over just two days according First Alert Meteoroligst Ashton Altieri. The intense rainfall has caused areas of standing water as well as some rivers and streams to top their banks, spilling onto and closing roadways.

The City of Thornton pushed out emergency alerts just before 4am Friday because of flooding which had caused widespread road closures across the city.

Road closures due to flooding:

-E 144th Ave closed between Washington & York Streets

-York St closed between E-470 & E 156th Ave

-E 156th Ave closed between York St & Colorado Blvd



Detour info in the pics, courtesy of the City of Thornton T-Alerts (https://t.co/3WW5SMsWRV) pic.twitter.com/ZUW7XeeTuR — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) May 12, 2023

First Alert Traffic Specialist Makenzie O'Keefe also reporting closures:

Spader Way in Broomfield from Community Park to Descombes.

One lane closed northbound 225 at Colfax Ave.

Wadsworth and 1st.

Closures at Cherry creek reservoir: Lake View Road from 12 Mile Trail to Cottonwood Creek Trail.

O'Keefe cautions drivers not to venture into areas of standing water as they could be deceptively deep and it only take a little standing water to lift a vehicle.