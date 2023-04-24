First Alert Weather Forecast For April 24, 2023

Today will be mild with a chance for scattered rain showers late this afternoon and evening. A storm system will move into Colorado on Tuesday bringing, rain, snow, and cooler weather. Prior to the storm arriving, today will be mild with daytime highs in the 60s for the Denver metro area which is near normal for the final week of April. We will see increasing clouds through the afternoon with a chance for scattered showers late afternoon into the evening.

CBS

By Tuesday, snow will move into the mountains and foothills. We could see heavy rain in the Denver metro area by Tuesday afternoon. Daytime highs will also be cooler with temperatures only in the 40s.

CBS

The weather has prompted a First Alert Weather Day on Tuesday and Wednesday. These days are declared whenever there will be significant weather.

CBS

We could see 1 to 2 feet of snow in the Front Range Mountains and Foothills. A Winter Storm Watch is in place Tuesday through Wednesday. From Castle Rock south through the Palmer Divide we could see 4 to 10 inches of snow. In the metro area, we could see 0.5 to 2 inches of rain.

CBS

Winter driving conditions will develop in the mountain through the day Tuesday and significant slowdowns will be possible by Wednesday morning.

CBS

Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday we could see the rain change over to snow. Computer models are still inconsistent on snowfall accumulation for the Denver metro area. It is possible to see 1 to 2 inches of accumulation, but this will be dependent on elevation and how quickly the temperature drops overnight.

CBS

With the heavy, wet, spring style snow we could also see broken tree limbs. Thursday we will see mild temperatures and skies will clear before another storm moves in for the end of the week.