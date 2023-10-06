First Alert Weather Day: Frost & Freeze advisories tonight

Morning clouds and much cooler with Frost Advisory posted for Denver metro area

The coldest air of the season so far is settling in before we get to the weekend with Frost and Freeze advisories for Friday night into Saturday morning.

As a result, we have a First Alert Weather Day posted for the Denver Metro Area for the potential frost and freeze expected on Friday night into Saturday morning.

The Denver Metro Area along with many Front Range communities have a Frost Advisory for Friday night from midnight through 9am Saturday. This also, includes Colorado Springs, Pueblo and southeastern Colorado.

There is a Freeze Warning for areas of the northeast from Southern Weld County out to the Kansas and Nebraska state line. From Midnight through 9am Saturday.

Before the cold Friday night comes together we are looking at clouds and cooler highs. The surge of cooler air pushed in early Friday morning with a bank of morning clouds.

The clouds and cooler air are going to keep temperatures on the chilly side. With mostly 50s and 60s over the eastern plains on up into the mountains.

Cloud cover should start to thin out during the afternoon finishing the day with mostly clear skies.

Then, get ready for a warming trend. After the cold Saturday morning the 70s return for the rest of the weekend with mostly sunny skies.

The Denver metro area may get close to 80 degrees by Monday.

Next rain maker for Denver will arrive next Wednesday with mountain snow as well.