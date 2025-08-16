Fatal crash prompts closure of I-25 N, Colorado State Patrol investigating

The Colorado State Patrol and local law enforcement are investigating a fatal crash on I-25 north on Saturday afternoon.

According to CSP, the crash happened near milepost 165 north of Woodmoor around 12:15 p.m. Authorities said it involved two vehicles, a silver Honda Accord and a grey GMC Yukon.

Colorado Department of Transportation

One person involved in the crash was pronounced deceased at the scene. A passenger in that vehicle has been flown to an area hospital for treatment.

All northbound lanes of the interstate are closed while authorities investigate the scene. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said there is currently no estimated time for when the interstate will reopen and advised drivers to take an alternate route. The Colorado Department of Transportation said traffic is passing on the left shoulder and warned that long delays are expected.