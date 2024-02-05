Families of Israeli hostages visit Colorado lawmakers

Family members of several of the 130-plus hostages still believed to be held by Hamas were in Denver Monday to visit with lawmakers at the state capitol and share their stories. Among them was Yaakov Argamani, father of Noa Argamani.

"My wife is very sick and she doesn't have long. And her only wish in the world is to get to see her daughter Noa once more. And I beg of you please do everything you can to fulfill this wish for my wife," he said.

His wife has brain cancer. Noa Argamani is a 26-year-old kidnapped at the Nova Music Festival on October 7, 2023. Video showed her being taken away on a motorcycle.

"When you have only one daughter, you give her all of your heart and all of your soul," said her father.

Other family members of the hostages also brought their hopes for U.S. involvement in a solution to the Israel-Hamas War and the return of the hostages.

"How can we raise our children in this kind of reality" said Zahiro-Shahar Mor, nephew of kidnapped Avraham Munder. "Our lives have stopped on October 7th and in order for them to continue, we need Avraham back. All of the hostages."

The family members were brought in with the help of Jewish Colorado, a non-profit that is part of the Jewish Federations of North America.

"Until people see these victims, the hostage's families here right in front of them like we did today, I think there's always going to be the degree of separation. I don't think people will really understand until it's right in front of them," said Rolando Kahn, communications director for Jewish Colorado.

The hostages were people living their lives or visiting Israel when they were kidnapped.

"I think about these people who were out living their lives. They were at a music festival, they were just wrapping up their holiday celebrations. They were tucked in bed," said Kahn.

The families visited the Colorado Senate and spoke to Gov. Jared Polis.

"These innocent hostages are still waiting to see their families and loved ones," Polis said in a statement released by his office. "It's time that Hamas release the hostages and let them come home. The loss of innocent civilian lives during this conflict is tragic, and we must continue standing together to fight hate. We are working to create a Colorado for All where everyone can thrive no matter who they are or what they believe, and today's visit was a reminder of why that work continues to be so important."

Both the families of Avraham Munder and Noa Argamani spoke of peace and hope for U.S. involvement in a solution.

"In war, we're seeing women on both sides turned into widows and children on both sides turned into orphans," said Yaakov Argamani. "We should finally fulfill the dream of the former president of Israel Shimon Peres and create a new Middle East based on peace and respect."

Zahiro-Shahar Mor and his teenage son have hopes of peace as well.

"Put pressure on the government of the Israeli government and Hamas and Qatar. Even here. We need to put pressure on these politicians," said 15-year-old Mano Adam Mor. "Change can happen."

"We need a lot, a lot, of patience and there will be a lot of factors trying to interfere with a peaceful solution. But I have no choice," said Zahiro-Shahar Mor. "I have to believe. I have three kids. I can't bring them up in a society in which I don't have any hope."