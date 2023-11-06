Empty Shabbat table honors hostages, while some Colorado marchers call for cease-fire in Gaza

Outside a Westminster synagogue, 208 chairs bearing the faces, names, and ages of those held hostage by Hamas sit at an empty Shabbat table.

Empty seats bear the faces, names, and ages of those held hostage by Hamas. CBS

"Over 200 men women and children, taken hostage away from their families," said Rabbi Benjy Brackman, with Chabad of Northwest Metro Denver, "each one of these chairs represents an empty seat that families in Israel are experiencing on Shabbat. When instead of being with them, their loved ones are are in some underground tunnel being held hostage by Hamas."

While those seats sat empty, the steps of the Colorado State Capitol were packed with those rallying in support of Palestine Sunday.



CBS

"We're calling for a cease-fire. Let's get humanitarian aid in. This is no longer about retaliation," said pro-Palestine Demonstrator Tie Torres.

Thousands marched through Denver's Capitol Hill neighborhood, calling for a cease-fire in Gaza, some carrying the names of Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes.

CBS

But even in division, both sides mourn empty seats at family tables, and call for an end to the violence.

"Peace. Not just for the Israelis on the Israeli side, but to provide the lasting peace for the Palestinians on the Gaza side," said Brackman.

Rabbi Benjy Brackman CBS

"There's pain on both sides and I think that the pain on both sides is not an excuse for antisemitism or islamophobia," said Torres.

The empty Shabbat table exhibit opened Friday at 4505 W 112th Ave. and will be open until Monday evening. The rabbi welcomes everyone, jews and non-jews alike, to visit the exhibit, and asks them to fill their tables with loved ones this Friday in honor of the hostages.