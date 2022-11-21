Watch CBS News
Ed McCaffrey will not return as UNC Bears head football coach

Ed McCaffrey's time in Greeley has come to an end. On Monday, UNC announced that the former Broncos receiver will not return as the Bears head football coach next year.

"Eddie Mac" went 6-16 in 2 seasons with the Bears including 4-12 in the Big Sky conference.

UNC Athletic Director Darren Dunn said "This is never an easy decision. We appreciate all the work, time and energy Coach McCaffrey has put into the program and we wish him the best in the future."

UNC will undergo a national search for its next head football coach. 

