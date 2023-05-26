Early draft of Denver's safety plan for public schools released

An early draft of Denver's safety plan for public schools is out. The Denver Public School District has until June 30 to change the plan before presenting it to the board.

One of the things mentioned is putting school resource officers in schools. The district says feedback was mixed. So, the superintendent will make a district-wide decision that will apply to all high schools and schools grades 6 through 12.

The plan also mentions bringing weapons detection systems into the schools.

You can tell the district how you feel about the plan at superintendent.dpsk12.org/safetyplan/