Watch CBS News
Local News

Early draft of Denver's safety plan for public schools released

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Early draft of Denver's safety plan for public schools released
Early draft of Denver's safety plan for public schools released 00:32

An early draft of Denver's safety plan for public schools is out. The Denver Public School District has until June 30 to change the plan before presenting it to the board.

One of the things mentioned is putting school resource officers in schools. The district says feedback was mixed. So, the superintendent will make a district-wide decision that will apply to all high schools and schools grades 6 through 12.

The plan also mentions bringing weapons detection systems into the schools.

You can tell the district how you feel about the plan at superintendent.dpsk12.org/safetyplan/

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on May 26, 2023 / 4:10 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.