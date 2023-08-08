NASA selects Eagle County airport as training site for Artemis astronauts

NASA will return astronauts to the lunar surface in 2025, and Colorado will again play a crucial role in preparing the crew for the mission.

The U.S. Army's High-Altitude Aviation Training Site, operated by the Colorado National Guard, sits at Eagle County Airport in Gypsum. NASA has selected the site as a training zone for the future Artemis III crew because of the mountainous terrain surrounding the site.

(credit: CBS)

Lieutenant Colonel Nicholas Tucker said NASA reached out to HAATS about a year and a half ago to ask if the site would fit the needs the space agency had for training the crew. The answer was yes.

"Mainly it's because of the mountains," Tucker said. "Flying in mountains, you get a lot of visual illusions ... you may be up flying and looking at the (landing zone) and thinking 'OK that looks fine,' and you get down here and realize 'wow, those rocks are huge, I can't land here anymore, I've got to hover.' Those are the biggest things that correlate straight into what the moon is giving us."

To help determine if the site would work, Tucker's team was sent copies of notes written by Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin from the Apollo 11 moon landing.

"It was pretty fascinating," Tucker said. "Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong almost died on that first run, because they got spatial disorientation from ending up in what's called a degraded visual environment, or a brownout, which they had never experienced ever in their careers."

After looking at the notes, HAATS presented a training package to NASA with scenarios for both approaches and a rapid descent similar to conditions astronauts could face on the moon.

"You have to be able to anticipate when to abort," Tucker said. "When do I say 'Nope, we're not going to do this, I'm going to do a go-around, and not attempt the landing'? Or do we continue? So that's part of what we teach, the approach-decision point."

Two astronauts - Zena Cardman and Randy Bresnik - went through the program in Gypsum in July.

NASA has committed to including a woman on the team that will land on the moon. The Artemis III mission will be the first time humans have been on the moon's surface since 1972. That mission is currently slated for sometime in 2025. Artemis II, planned for 2024, will take a crewed ship to lunar orbit and back.