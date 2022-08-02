Watch CBS News
Driver of stolen truck shoots, kills another driver on I-70

By Karen Morfitt

/ CBS Colorado

One man is dead after a shooting that took place at high speeds on westbound Interstate 70 in Denver late Sunday night. The victim has has been identified as 31-year-old Kevin Piaskowski. 

Investigators are now trying to find the shooter.

It happened near the Northfield/Quebec Street exit, where Eleanor Cepero and her daughter were driving just moments after it all unfolded.

"There was just about a platoon of patrol of cars," she said.

i-70-fata-crash-shooting.jpg
The high speed run-in was caught on the dash camera of a witness. The disturbing video was being viewed widely across social media Monday and authorities confirm that it shows what happened and is now part of their investigation.

The driver of a silver Dodge truck fired several shots at a dark SUV. Seconds later, the truck swerved and rammed into the back of a semi, then lost control before hitting another car and crashing. Police say the suspect then ran from the vehicle.

"I mean, what's going on nowadays? Do we have to all be armed when we go out?" Cepero said.

According to police, the truck used during the shooting was stolen. CBS4 was able to talk to the owner who says it was taken five days earlier 

First published on August 1, 2022 / 9:44 PM

