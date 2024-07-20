Downed powerlines near Del Mar Parkway and E. Tenth Avenue in Aurora leads to road closures and outages

The Aurora Police Department says all lanes of Havana Street, between Del Mar Parkway and E. Tenth Avenue, were closed due to downed powerlines.

Aurora PD

APD posted a message on X around 5:35 a.m. on Saturday that the lanes were closed after an unknown vehicle reportedly ran into a pole. The driver reportedly left the scene.

There were power outages reported in the area with nearly 3,000 Xcel Energy customers were affected.

It was unknown how long the roadway would be closed, according to APD.

#APDTrafficAlert: All lanes of Havana, between Del Mar and E. Tenth, are closed due to downed power lines after an unknown vehicle struck a pole. The driver then left the scene. If you have any information about the crash, you are asked to call @CrimeStoppersCO.



Power outages… pic.twitter.com/HLUxDnQP4f — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) July 20, 2024