Downed powerlines near Del Mar Parkway and E. Tenth Avenue in Aurora leads to road closures and outages
The Aurora Police Department says all lanes of Havana Street, between Del Mar Parkway and E. Tenth Avenue, were closed due to downed powerlines.
APD posted a message on X around 5:35 a.m. on Saturday that the lanes were closed after an unknown vehicle reportedly ran into a pole. The driver reportedly left the scene.
There were power outages reported in the area with nearly 3,000 Xcel Energy customers were affected.
It was unknown how long the roadway would be closed, according to APD.