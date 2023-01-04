Doctors to determin if Hamlin suffered brain damage from lack of blood flow

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamilin remains in critical condition Tuesday night after his heart stopped beating during Monday night's game against the Bengals. The 24-year-old suddently collapsed after making a routine tackle.

CBS

For a few moments, Hamlin got up after the hit, but then suddenly collapsed.

"Now all of a sudden you have a heart that was pumping normally as you think of a heartbeat and now that is essentially quitting."

Dr. Camilla Sasson of the American Heart Association in Denver explains after Hamlin's heart stopped beating all blood flow was cut off to his organs. Time is critical.

"Everything you do on the field is what is going to matter the most in whether somebody is going to survive," Dr. Sasson explained.

At first CPR was performed on the Bills defensive back. Then an AED, an automatic external defibrillator, was brought out to try to get Hamlin's heart back onto its normal rhythm.

"if your heart is in a rhythm that can be shocked, if it is, your AED will automatically shock and if it does, it can take you out of that prison heart," said Sasson.

Once the heartbeat is regained then it is time to move the victim to an emergency room. An ambulance transported Hamlin from the field to a Cincinnati area hospital. There, fans lit candles and prayed.

After all that the game could not go on and was postponned.

Now doctors will try to determine if Hamlin suffered damage from lack of blood reaching his brain.

Hamlin's family thanked first responders, medical personnel and millions of well-wishers for theiy support, saying they are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words and donations from fans around the country.