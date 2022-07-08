Dixie Longate's 'Never Wear A Tube Top While Riding A Mechanial Bull' on stage now

In her seventh visit to the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, one of Colorado's favorite acts is returning to the Garner Galleria Theater. "Dixie Longate," a fan favorite in Denver, is showing her latest performance through July 17.

CBS

"Dixie's Never Wear A Tube Top While Riding a Mechanical Bull (And 16 Other Things I Learned While I Was Drinking Last Thursday)" is the name of the show. Yes, that 23-word-long title is the name of her seventh comedy show in Denver.

The last time Longate's showed hit Denver it was virtually during the peak of the pandemic. Longate, who got her first launch into stardom on stage through Tupperware sales, is now known for her southern whit and oftentimes provocative humor.

"It was weird doing a show and not having any feedback directly," Longate told CBS4's Dillon Thomas.

While the southern hoot still captivated audiences on screen, her bread and butter is on stage and in person. And that's just what audiences are getting at the Garner Galleria.

CBS

"It is so good being back on the road and making people smile, laugh and hearing the reaction from everybody," Longate said. "Trust me, it is the nicest thing in the world. It is better than sex with a goat. Which can be nice."

Much like her Happy Hour show, 'Never Wear a Tube Top' is another example of a show most parents will want to experience with only other adults. However, Longate promised those in attendance will all find a reason to laugh and have a good time.

"It has a lot of great moments of uplifting and making you see things in a better way," Longate said. "That is the nicest thing, spreading a little love. It is what I like to do. Better than spreading other things you have to get that stab for because they never have it at the drug store when you need it."

During the 90-minute performance, Dixie can be seen not only on stage but also throughout the audience. Some people will be brought up on stage to participate in interactive games while others will be able to see Dixie up close and personal as she makes her rounds through the room.

DCPA

"(Those in the audience) are really interacting, you are really engaged. You are really part of the whole story. And that is what I love about doing stuff at the Garner Galleria. That is why I keep coming back again and again. That and my ankle bracelet keeps going off," Longate joked.

Tickets are on sale for the latest show at the Garner Galleria. https://www.denvercenter.org/tickets-events/dixies-never-wear-a-tube-top/

Longate said she is already looking forward to returning to the DCPA next year with another show filled with laughter, booze and plenty of her iconic snorts after jokes.

"Hooker, I will be back. They can't keep me away. I keep popping up. It's like that thing you keep scratching at a family reunion that you didn't expect to pop back up," Longate said.