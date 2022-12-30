DIA doesn't plan to charge Southwest extra fees for airport staff overtime, spokesperson says

A spokesperson for the Denver International Airport told CBS News Colorado the airport so far does not plan to charge airlines any extra fees for any overtime incurred by airport staff due to mass flight cancellations this week.

Many DIA shops and restaurants had extended hours this week to service thousands of stranded customers affected by Southwest Airlines' barrage of canceled flights.

CBS

DIA says storm circumstances are part of their agreement with the airlines operating out of the airport, and the concessionaires would have seen extended hours regardless no matter what, citing the several winter storms over the last few days.

However, Southwest Airlines said its outdated computer systems were to blame amid the winter storms.

DIA is also conducting an investigation into what went wrong with the airline.

Paul Hennessy/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

In a statement Thursday, Southwest Airlines said it hopes to return to "normal operations with minimal disruptions" on Friday.

DIA staff says hundreds of checked bags that were sitting at Southwest's baggage claim area at DIA were transported Thursday to a local warehouse as they wait to be reunited with their owners.

Over the last several days, a sea of suitcases were piled up and cordoned off at the baggage claim area.

CBS

Denver police were called in to patrol the area in an effort to prevent theft.

CBS News Colorado reached out to the Denver Police Department for comment about overtime costs incurred for the heightened security as they responded saying, "We have not reallocated officers from other parts of the city to assist at Denver International Airport. The officers already assigned to our airport division have been doing extra patrols around the areas where baggage was being stored."

Meanwhile, a federal investigation is underway against Southwest Airlines and a congresswoman from California already introduced a bill that would require airlines to pay back customers within 14 days of canceled flights.