Denver's Underground Music Showcase returns in new RiNo home, giving local artists and businesses a fresh stage

The Underground Music Showcase is turning the page to a new chapter this weekend, bringing Colorado's longest-running independent music festival to Denver's RiNo Art District. The festival runs through Sunday.

After rising costs threatened the future of the 26-year-old festival, the RiNo Business Improvement District stepped in to help keep it alive, creating a new home for an event known for launching local musicians.

Amanda Jo Law and Dave Hallett cheer as People Under the Stairs perform on the Underground Music Showcase main stage on Friday, July 25, 2014, in Denver, Colorado Kent Nishimura/The Denver Post via Getty Images

"UMS has been a success for many, many years, and so this is just an opportunity for us to welcome something new into RiNo and to sort of try to make it our own," said Terry Madeksza, executive director of the RiNo Business Improvement District.

Madeksza said the move is expected to benefit more than just music fans.

"I think the businesses are going to be thrilled to see not just the foot traffic and the energy and the vibrancy, but I'm expecting their sales will reflect that as well," she said.

While local businesses prepare for an influx of visitors, emerging musicians are hoping the festival provides something just as valuable: a chance to be discovered.

"I'm Latina, first generation at that. I'm from the West Coast, and I'm very California, and then I just love Denver," said Monica the Great, a singer-songwriter performing at this year's festival.

Monica the Great shares how her career has grown and her experiences at the Underground Music Showcase CBS

The California native has embraced Denver as home since moving to Colorado several years ago. Before building an online following, she found opportunities to perform through Youth on Record and the Underground Music Showcase.

"It was so crazy to me. Even last year, I performed at Youth on Record before UMS, then signed up for UMS and performed. It was an incredible show. It was packed out. There was a line out the door, which was such a blessing," she said.

For Monica, the festival became another stepping stone in a career that took off after her breakup anthem, "Delusional," went viral on social media. The attention led to a partnership with music distributor UnitedMasters and opened the door to larger audiences.

"It was just more shows, more recognition, more eyes on my music, and that has always been my goal," she said.

Festival organizers say Monica's story reflects exactly what UMS is designed to do.

Mehry Eslamini poses for a picture taken by Tiara Roxanne in front of the Underground Music Showcase on Friday, July 25, 2014 in Denver, Colorado. Kent Nishimura/The Denver Post via Getty Images

"The artists themselves are really the heart of this festival," Madeksza said. "There's a lot of attention going into making sure they're welcomed, celebrated and paid fairly."

Now, with a new home in RiNo, organizers hope the festival continues to strengthen Colorado's independent music scene while supporting local businesses and creating opportunities for the next generation of artists.

With an album coming out in September, Monica wants fans to know that, for her, every performance is about more than entertainment.

"When people go to my sets, I just want them to know that I have written these songs through experience, through so many moments that I didn't think I would make it out of. But I did," she said.