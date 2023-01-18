Snowfall running above normal for January, Denver's sees largest January snowfall on record since 1992
If it seems like it has been a snowy month and a snowy winter season - it has! We are running 5.6 inches above normal for snowfall in January and we are running 4.1 inches above normal for the season.
Large snowstorms in January are unique. Typically January is the 6th snowiest month of the year, on average. Normally, Denver's snowiest months of the year are March and April.
Denver picked up 8.6 inches of snow by early Wednesday, officially making it the city's largest January snowstorm since 1992.
And more snow is on the way! We could see another system move through the state on Friday and another storm system on Sunday into Monday.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.