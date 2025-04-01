Denver's Four Mile Historic Park hosts traditional family egg hunt

Denver's Four Mile Historic Park will be bringing the community together for a traditional Easter Egg Hunt and family celebration. Each session with start out with a magic show. Then, there will be three separate egg hunts divided by age group; 3-years and younger, 4-year-olds to 6-year-olds, and 7-years and older. The session rounds out with a performance by the Animal Farm Band. In addition to the fund for kids, there are food trucks, a coffee cart, and an artisan market.

Four Mile Historic Park

"In addition to it being an historic site and just being a gem in Denver, we're also part of Denver Parks and Rec, and just being part of the parks community, we feel like it's really our duty to put on some exciting community events," said Morgan Gengenbach, Director of Operations at Four Mile Historic Park.

Four Mile Historic Park is a throw back to Denver's Western heritage. The 12-acre park is a working farm and houses Denver's oldest standing structure, the Four Mile House Museum. Stepping onto the property is like stepping back in time to the mid to late 1800's when the first settlers will moving into the area. The park is open for guided tours, field trips, and outreach programs.

"When people can come and have a really exciting experience at an historic farm right in the middle of the city," Gengenbach explained.

Four Mile Historic Park

Four Mile Historic Park also hosts a series of community events including the Family Egg Hunt, Bright Nights light display, and a Pumpkin Festival in the fall. In addition to all the fun activities at the Family Egg Hunt, the artisan market will open for a fun shopping experience.

"You can go to the market and get some really wonderful hand made gifts. If the Easter Bunny needs some help, we have some Easter baskets that are premade and really beautiful. Plus food trucks, we have barbeque coming. We've got coffee for the parents and family members that need a little pick-me-up in the morning," Gengenbach added.

LINK: For Tickets & Information for Four Mile Historic Park Family Egg Hunt

Four Mile Historic Park's Family Egg Hunt is Saturday, April 19th, 2025. There are two sessions one at 8:30 a.m. and one at 1:30 p.m.