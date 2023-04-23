Denver weather: Calm conditions and sunny skies to finish out the weekend

Today will be quiet, mild and sunny with daytime highs in the upper 50s in the Denver metro area.

On Tuesday a First Alert Weather Day is possible as a spring storm arrives. We will see cooler weather and the potential for heavy snowfall in the mountains. For the Denver metro area, we could see rain Tuesday change to snow overnight into Wednesday. Currently models are showing the heaviest rain/snow from the Palmer Divide south.

Thursday will clear out and then a chance for showers returns Friday with cooler temperatures for the end of the week.

