Denver weather: Calm conditions and sunny skies to finish out the weekend

By Callie Zanandrie

/ CBS Colorado

Today will be quiet, mild and sunny with daytime highs in the upper 50s in the Denver metro area.

On Tuesday a First Alert Weather Day is possible as a  spring storm arrives. We will see cooler weather and the potential for heavy snowfall in the mountains. For the Denver metro area, we could see rain Tuesday change to snow overnight into Wednesday. Currently models are showing the heaviest rain/snow from the Palmer Divide south. 

Thursday will clear out and then a chance for showers returns Friday with cooler temperatures for the end of the week. 

Callie Zanandrie
Callie Zanandrie works on air and behind the scenes in the First Alert Weather Center for CBS News Colorado and also reports from the First Alert Weather Tracker. Read her bio & send her an email.

First published on April 23, 2023 / 8:09 AM

