Roads closed in Denver around 2 separate shooting scenes
Two separate shootings in Denver have led to street closings in the city.
One of the shooting scenes is close to East High School at the intersection of City Park Esplanade and 17th Avenue.
The other one is downtown near the Emily Griffith campus at 18th and Lincoln.
Streets are closed around both shooting scenes.
So far it's not clear if there have been any arrests. One person was hurt and taken to the hospital at each one of the shooting scenes.
