Denver sends corrected voting mailer after errors in Ballot Measures 2J, 2K, 2I and Ordinance 307

The Denver Clerk & Recorder's Office is issuing an updated local ballot mailer that corrects errors in the initial booklet that was already mailed to voters. This will be sent to voters "ASAP" with the corrected information.

The clerk & recorder's office said that the initial booklet contained errors for ballot questions in the Spanish version of Ballot Measures 2J and 2K, and omitted comments for Ballot Measure 2I and Ordinance 307. The officer said that the comments for those two were "received prior to deadline."

"Those constraints are an explanation, but they are not an excuse. As the elected Clerk I assume responsibility for this error and for making sure voters get correct information. It is unacceptable to our standards of excellence, and I have asked my team to review all processes and procedures for issuing ballot information to ensure this doesn't happen again," said Denver Clerk & Recorder Paul Lopez.

The cost is $191,000 which includes first-class postage to get them to voters as soon as possible, according to the office.

The Denver Clerk & Recorder's Office has updated its online materials. The mailed version will go to the same households that received the original booklet and should start arriving in mailboxes early the week of Oct. 17. For questions, voters can call 311 and select option 8.

According to the office, "The 96-page booklet that is issued ahead of each election is a highly technical, legally required document with a six-day turnaround time between the deadline for comment submission and the printing date to comply with state law."

Both English and Spanish versions of the notices have been updated online at DenverVotes.org/voterinfo.