Denver police shoot suspect after officers say he pulled a gun on them

Police in Denver shot a suspect in the Montbello neighborhood Tuesday night. Officers said the shooting happened about 9 p.m. in the 4300 block of Del Rio.

According to Denver police, two officers were on patrol when they heard illegal fireworks going off. That's when they said they headed toward the sound and found a group of people shooting off fireworks in the street.

The officers confronted the group and that's when police said one of them challenged officers and pulled a gun.

"He then began to reach for his waistband... at which point he drew the firearm from his waistband while facing the officer. One officer did fire," said Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas.

Thomas said the officer fired two rounds, striking the suspect. Police said he was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

No officers were injured.