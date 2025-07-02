Watch CBS News
Local News

Denver police shoot suspect after officers say he pulled a gun on them

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Read Full Bio
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Denver police shoot suspect in Montbello neighborhood
Denver police shoot suspect in Montbello neighborhood 00:48

Police in Denver shot a suspect in the Montbello neighborhood Tuesday night. Officers said the shooting happened about 9 p.m. in the 4300 block of Del Rio.

denver-ois-montbello-6vo-transfer-frame-286.jpg
Denver police shot a suspect in the 4300 block of Del Rio on Tuesday night. CBS

According to Denver police, two officers were on patrol when they heard illegal fireworks going off. That's when they said they headed toward the sound and found a group of people shooting off fireworks in the street.

The officers confronted the group and that's when police said one of them challenged officers and pulled a gun. 

"He then began to reach for his waistband... at which point he drew the firearm from his waistband while facing the officer. One officer did fire," said Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas. 

denver-ois-montbello-6vo-transfer-frame-446.jpg
Denver police shot a suspect in Montbello after officers said he pulled a gun on them.  CBS

Thomas said the officer fired two rounds, striking the suspect. Police said he was taken to the hospital in serious condition. 

No officers were injured. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.