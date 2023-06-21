Denver police seek public's help for information on 2 separate officer-involved shootings

The Denver Police Department is seeking new information on two separate officer-involved shootings that occurred on June 7.

In the first incident, an officer was patrolling the Quality Inn near Zuni Street and Speer Boulevard early in the morning.

A man who has been identified as Nicholas Lendrum, walked out of the Quality Inn and without hesitation, began firing at the DPD officer.

The officer was struck three times in his bulletproof vest and returned fire, striking and killing the suspect.

"All of the rounds apparently were stopped by the bulletproof vest that he was wearing," said Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas.

When other patrolmen arrived at the scene, they found the officer down along with the suspect. They were both taken to the hospital where the suspect was pronounced dead. The officer was described as having non-life threatening injuries after the incident.

In the second incident, officers say they responded to gunfire near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Dexter Street. Officers located a suspect, who exchanged gun fire with patrolmen after a chase.

The suspect was taken into custody, but his identity was not revealed due to them being a minor.

Investigations for both incidents remain ongoing.