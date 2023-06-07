Watch CBS News
Local News

Denver police say an officer is hospitalized, suspect dead in Wednesday morning shooting

By Joel Hillan

/ CBS Colorado

Just before 5 am Wednesday morning Denver police confirmed to the CBS Colorado Desk that both an officer and suspect were shot near Diamond Hill.  The suspect is dead, the officer was taken to the hospital with what police call a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Shortly after police released this tweet:

We have a crew arriving on scene, follow CBS Colorado Mornings for the latest as we learn more. 

First published on June 7, 2023 / 5:23 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.