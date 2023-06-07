Denver police say an officer is hospitalized, suspect dead in Wednesday morning shooting
Just before 5 am Wednesday morning Denver police confirmed to the CBS Colorado Desk that both an officer and suspect were shot near Diamond Hill. The suspect is dead, the officer was taken to the hospital with what police call a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Shortly after police released this tweet:
We have a crew arriving on scene, follow CBS Colorado Mornings for the latest as we learn more.
