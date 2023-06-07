Denver police say an officer is hospitalized, suspect dead in Wednesday morning shooting

Just before 5 am Wednesday morning Denver police confirmed to the CBS Colorado Desk that both an officer and suspect were shot near Diamond Hill. The suspect is dead, the officer was taken to the hospital with what police call a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Shortly after police released this tweet:

ALERT: #DPD is investigating an officer involved shooting in the 2600 block of N Zuni St. 1 DPD officer and 1 suspect shot, both transported. Officer received non-life threatening gunshot wound, Suspect is deceased. Investigation is ongoing. Updates to be posted here. #Denver pic.twitter.com/4Wt103wgYU — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 7, 2023

We have a crew arriving on scene, follow CBS Colorado Mornings for the latest as we learn more.