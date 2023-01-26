Denver police issues Medina Alert for vehicle involved in hit-and-run
The Denver Police Department has issued a Medina Alert for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run near Franklin and Colfax.
Authorities describe the vehicle involved in the incident as a white 2011 Chevy Cruz with Colorado plates that read "TP 4438404."
DPD days anyone with additional information on the investigation or the whereabouts of the vehicle are to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.
