Denver police issues Medina Alert for vehicle involved in hit-and-run

The Denver Police Department has issued a Medina Alert for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run near Franklin and Colfax.

Authorities describe the vehicle involved in the incident as a white 2011 Chevy Cruz with Colorado plates that read "TP 4438404."

MEDINA #ALERT issued for a white 2011 Chevy Cruz CO TP 4438404. The vehicle was involved in a hit and run near Franklin and Colfax crash earlier this evening. If anyone has information, we encourage you to contact @CrimeStoppersCO or 720-913-STOP (7867). #Denver — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 26, 2023

DPD days anyone with additional information on the investigation or the whereabouts of the vehicle are to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.