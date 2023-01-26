Watch CBS News
Local News

Denver police issues Medina Alert for vehicle involved in hit-and-run

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

The Denver Police Department has issued a Medina Alert for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run near Franklin and Colfax.

Authorities describe the vehicle involved in the incident as a white 2011 Chevy Cruz with Colorado plates that read "TP 4438404." 

DPD days anyone with additional information on the investigation or the whereabouts of the vehicle are to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on January 26, 2023 / 7:50 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.