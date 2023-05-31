Denver Police investigating shooting involving officers from another jurisdiction

Just before 4 am Wednesday morning, during his drive into work, CBS Colorado employee Bill Teeter witnessed about a dozen patrol cars in pursuit of a vehicle, with the stream of lights and sirens exiting Interstate 25 southbound at 48th Avenue.

Less than an hour later, Denver Police sent out this tweet:

ALERT: #DPD is investigating an officer-involved shooting at 48th and Beach Court involving officers from another jurisdiction. No officers were injured. Updates will be posted as they become available #Denver pic.twitter.com/mqF6ghrEXU — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 31, 2023

A CBS News Colorado crew is arriving at the scene to provide updates throughout the morning on CBS Colorado Mornings.