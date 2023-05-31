Denver Police investigating shooting involving officers from another jurisdiction
Just before 4 am Wednesday morning, during his drive into work, CBS Colorado employee Bill Teeter witnessed about a dozen patrol cars in pursuit of a vehicle, with the stream of lights and sirens exiting Interstate 25 southbound at 48th Avenue.
Less than an hour later, Denver Police sent out this tweet:
A CBS News Colorado crew is arriving at the scene to provide updates throughout the morning on CBS Colorado Mornings.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.