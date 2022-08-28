Watch CBS News
Denver Police investigating quadruple shooting near Sunnyside

By CBSColorado.com Staff

CBS Colorado

The Denver Police Department is investigating a quadruple shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred at the 2700 Block of West 42nd Avenue around 1 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found four people with what responders suspected were gunshot wounds, according to the department.

They say the investigation is ongoing and in the early stages and asks motorists to avoid the area.

No other details were immediately available.

August 28, 2022

