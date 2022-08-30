Denver police arrest 3 suspects in Ma Kaing shooting death

Police in Denver have arrested three suspects in the shooting death of businesswoman Ma Kaing. Kaing was killed in mid-July outside her apartment complex while she was unloading her groceries from her car.

Ma Kaing via CBS

Police are still trying to locate a fourth suspect.

Investigators believe a stray bullet hit Ma Kaing as she was unloading groceries at her home at an apartment building, Hidden Brook Apartments, on 1313 Xenia Street.

CBS

Since Kaing's death, some mobilization has come for the residents living around the New Freedom Park area. Denver has installed more lights and surveillance cameras. They've also looked at response times in the area.

The Denver Police Department will give more details at a news conference scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Watch it live on CBS News Colorado.