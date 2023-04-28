Tipoff times, schedule set for Denver Nuggets second round playoff series against Phoenix Suns

The schedule is set for the top-seeded Denver Nuggets upcoming playoff matchup with the Phoenix Suns. Tipoff for Saturday's Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals is 6:30 p.m. at Ball Arena.

Game 2 will also be at home and will be on Monday at 8 p.m.

The series then shifts to Arizona, and there's a big break between games. Game 3 won't happen until four days later -- Friday, May 5 at 8 p.m. at Footprint Center. Game 4 will happen on Sunday, May 7 at 6 p.m.

If necessary, games 5, 6 and 7 would take place on May 9, 11 and 14.

During the regular season the Nuggets had a 2-2 record against the Suns. That included a thrilling 128-125 overtime win on Christmas Day.

Aaron Gordon of the Denver Nuggets hammers a ferocious dunk on the head of Landry Shamet of the Phoenix Suns during overtime of Denver's 128-125 win at Ball Arena on Christmas Day. AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Denver firmly believes they can send the Suns packing as long as they play their brand of basketball, but they know it won't be easy against a Suns team that dispatched the Los Angeles Clippers 4-1 in the first round.

"We understand that this team offensively is dynamic. The no. 1 offense in the playoffs right now. So we'll have our hands full. We know how talented they are. There's a reason they're the odds on favorite to come out of the West right now. But I can tell you this. Our guys are excited, up for the challenge, and we all believe that if we play our game we're capable of beating anybody," said Nuggets head coach Michael Malone.

Led by Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, the Nuggets won their opening round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves 4-1.