Farmers markets return to Denver, vendors weigh in on economic challenges for local producers

Springtime in Denver means the return of blooming flowers, warmer days, and a cherished local tradition: farmers' markets.

Despite some vendors facing certain economic challenges, they're ready to bring their locally made and homegrown goods directly to the community. It's a model that many small businesses like the PB Love Company rely on.

Mario Esparza, affectionately known as the "Head Nut," was busy showing off his company's handcrafted nut butters Saturday morning. "Selling direct is how we started," Esparza shared. "Through farmers markets, then through our website."

For ten years, Esparza has grown his business alongside Colorado's market scene. But growth hasn't come without challenges, especially in the face of national economic shifts. He said his company has seen a direct impact from recent tariffs.

While Esparza sources many ingredients from local and U.S.-based companies, there are exceptions. "Our merchandise, like bamboo spoons, is sourced from China. So we don't have any of those right now," he explains, citing tariffs as a direct reason for that absence.

But not all vendors are feeling the pinch. For some, the workforce is a bigger concern.

At Kiowa Valley Organics, it's a different story. "We haven't seen a direct impact of tariffs on our business," owner David Ripey shared. "Our biggest challenge is labor."

Croft Family Farm echoes a similar sentiment. "We haven't really [felt the effects]," Steve Cockroft explains. "We're a small farm, local growers. We haven't seen any of that."

Still, the season is just beginning. Many small business owners acknowledge that it may only be a matter of time before tariffs or other economic policies start to ripple through their supply chains.

"Any business, it's important to consider your sourcing," says Esparza. "But it's even more important when you're small."