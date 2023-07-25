Denver family faces over a month living without AC or answers from property management as summer temperatures rise

Nina Cain says she and her family have been struggling to keep their cool amidst the scorching summer temperatures.

"I don't know what else to do," said Cain. "We've got about six fans here, seven with the ceiling fan."

Fans have been working overtime in her apartment for over a month after she discovered her unit's air conditioning was not working.

"The nights are hot and excruciating," she said. "Trying to turn the fans to blow hot air out at night, and then turn them back around to blow the cool air in."

The Cain family has been without air conditioning or communication from their property management company for over a month. The family's three girls have to sit in front of a fan for relief from the heat. CBS

Cain says she submitted a maintenance request for multiple issues in her apartment on June 22 but says her property management company continued to overlook her request to fix the air conditioner.

"All of the other attempts at contacting them have been unsuccessful. I've tried to talk to the property manager," said Cain. "I have gone down to the property three different times. I've sent emails. I've sent text messages."

CBS News Colorado recently covered other apartment complexes going through the same issues trying to get their air conditioning fixed by their respective management companies. One of those stories motivated Nina to reach out and share their experience, she said.

"I feel like we're being discriminated against," said Kevin Cain, Nina's husband. "And we're still sitting in the heat, right now."

The excessive heat has been especially hard on him since he suffers from a lung condition called Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, or "COPD."

"He's had really bad coughing attacks. Like getting up coughing, having a hard time catching his breath, gasping," said Nina.

Their three young daughters have also struggled to have fun at home amidst the heat.

"Inside, it's the same just like outside," said one of their daughters, "because inside is very hot and outside is even hotter."

"They're irritated. Everyone's energy is pretty low," said Nina. "And it just feels like abuse. It does."

Hours after CBS News Colorado reached out to the property management company, a member of the company reached back to the family saying someone would come out by 6 p.m. to try and fix the air conditioning or provide temporary cooling until it could be fixed.

"That's the first message he's ever left me. Ever. Literally," said Nina.

Another spokesperson later confirmed with CBS News Colorado that someone would try to make it out to the unit Monday. Nina says a tech showed up around 8 p.m. to check out the air conditioning. As of 9 p.m., the family says someone is now expected to complete the job Tuesday.

"I don't understand this," said Kevin. "I really don't."