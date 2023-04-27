Cell phone and surveillance video lead police to Stig Strong, suspect in murder of Johnathan Douglas

Police paperwork reveals how investigators tracked down the suspect in the murder of a Denver man found outside his home.

According to the Denver police arrest affidavit, a passerby found Johnathan Douglas, 34, under a tarp on the sidewalk near 12th Avenue and Mariposa Street on the morning of April 18. It was later revealed that Douglas died of blunt force trauma.

Johnathan Douglas Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Investigators reviewed HALO camera video from the night before, and report seeing a man walking up and down Mariposa, apparently checking the doors of vehicles parked along the street.

The video also allegedly shows that man interacting with another man walking on the sidewalk. The next clip allegedly shows one person on the ground and the other man walking away carrying a possible flashlight and other items in a bag.

Another surveillance camera shows the same man later sorting through a large sum of cash with possible blood on his hands.

Back at the scene, investigators followed a blood trail to a home near the body. The woman who lives there said she hadn't been able to get ahold of her roommate, Johnathan Douglas, and gave police his phone number.

Because Douglas's phone was not found at the scene, police sent a warrant to the phone company, and were able to track its location to 13th and Santa Fe.

At that location, investigators say they found a man matching the description of the suspect seen on HALO and surveillance video.

The suspect, 33-year-old Stig Strong, was arrested on suspicion of murder, robbery and burglary.

Stig Strong Denver District Attorney's Office

According to a search of Colorado court records, Strong has prior arrests for assault with a deadly weapon, trespassing, along with a number of restraining orders.