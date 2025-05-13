Denver Broncos will take on the Jets in London: "Broncos Country has no boarders"

Denver Broncos went with an "add strength to strength" approach in NFL Draft

The Denver Broncos are going overseas this season to take on the NY Jets in London. The team announced the game on social media Tuesday morning.

"#BroncosCountry has no borders, and we join the NFL in sharing a deep commitment to growing the game on a global stage."



The team posted, "The Broncos are thrilled to represent our fans and the NFL overseas in the 2025 NFL London Games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium against the Jets. Broncos Country has no boarders and we join the NFL in sharing a deep commitment to growing the game on a global stage. After having such a wonderful experience in London a few years ago, we can't wait to return to the United Kingdom to engage with such passionate fans and build on the Broncos round international history," said Broncos President Damani Leech in a statement.

The full Broncos schedule will be released at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

ALL-TIME DENVER BRONCOS INTERNATIONAL APPEARANCES

Date Location Venue Opponent Result Aug. 9, 1987 London, England Wembley Stadium L.A. Rams L, 28-27 Aug. 5, 1990 Tokyo, Japan Tokyo Dome Seattle W, 10-7 Aug. 15, 1992 Berlin, Germany Olympic Stadium Miami L, 31-27 July 31, 1994 Barcelona, Spain Olympic Stadium L.A. Raiders L, 25-22 Aug. 6, 1995 Tokyo, Japan Tokyo Dome San Francisco W, 24-10 Aug. 4, 1997 Mexico City, Mexico Estadio Guillermo Cañedo Miami L, 38-19 Aug. 8, 1999 Sydney, Australia Stadium Australia San Diego W, 20-17 Oct. 31, 2010* London, England Wembley Stadium San Francisco L, 24-16 Oct. 30, 2022* London, England Wembley Stadium Jacksonville W, 21-17 Oct. 12, 2025* London, England Tottenham Hotspur Stadium N.Y. Jets --