Denver Broncos will take on the Jets in London: "Broncos Country has no boarders"
The Denver Broncos are going overseas this season to take on the NY Jets in London. The team announced the game on social media Tuesday morning.
The team posted, "The Broncos are thrilled to represent our fans and the NFL overseas in the 2025 NFL London Games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium against the Jets. Broncos Country has no boarders and we join the NFL in sharing a deep commitment to growing the game on a global stage. After having such a wonderful experience in London a few years ago, we can't wait to return to the United Kingdom to engage with such passionate fans and build on the Broncos round international history," said Broncos President Damani Leech in a statement.
The full Broncos schedule will be released at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
ALL-TIME DENVER BRONCOS INTERNATIONAL APPEARANCES
Date
Location
Venue
Opponent
Result
Aug. 9, 1987
London, England
Wembley Stadium
L.A. Rams
L, 28-27
Aug. 5, 1990
Tokyo, Japan
Tokyo Dome
Seattle
W, 10-7
Aug. 15, 1992
Berlin, Germany
Olympic Stadium
Miami
L, 31-27
July 31, 1994
Barcelona, Spain
Olympic Stadium
L.A. Raiders
L, 25-22
Aug. 6, 1995
Tokyo, Japan
Tokyo Dome
San Francisco
W, 24-10
Aug. 4, 1997
Mexico City, Mexico
Estadio Guillermo Cañedo
Miami
L, 38-19
Aug. 8, 1999
Sydney, Australia
Stadium Australia
San Diego
W, 20-17
Oct. 31, 2010*
London, England
Wembley Stadium
San Francisco
L, 24-16
Oct. 30, 2022*
London, England
Wembley Stadium
Jacksonville
W, 21-17
Oct. 12, 2025*
London, England
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
N.Y. Jets
--