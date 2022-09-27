Den-Mex cuisine 'absolutely amazing' says expert Gustavo Arellano

We love our Mexican food in Denver, but do we really appreciate how unique and special it is? CBS Colorado Mornings anchors Dominic Garcia and Michelle Griego sat down with author Gustavo Arellano to discuss everything about regional varieties of Mexican food.

Arellano is columnist for the Los Angeles Times and the author of "Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America." Arellano also wrote a column for Denver's Westword, titled "¡Ask a Mexican!"

"Wherever there's a large historic Mexican American community, you're going to have different interpretations of Mexican American food," Arellano said. "Denver, I have to say has one of the most unique Mexican food scenes that I have encountered in all my travels, and it's absolutely amazing."

He added, "I've never seen chile rellenos wrapped in a wonton wrapper until I got to Denver. The most iconic representation, La Fiesta. La Fiesta's such an amazing restaurant. Family run for 60 years."

Arellano also hailed the Mexican hamburger, made famous by Chubby's - and Santiago's smothered breakfast burrito. Other parts of the country may refer to "wet burritos" but the idea of a burrito smothered with green chile – is a Den-Mex standard.

He has dubbed I-25 from Las Cruces, New Mexico to Denver the "Great American Chile Highway." Arellano says pronouncing Pueblo's chile harvest better than New Mexico's has gotten him in trouble, but he's not backing down.

Coloradans have plenty to be proud of with delicious interpretations of Mexican dishes, made special by all the creative entrepreneurs here.