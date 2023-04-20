DCPA's "The Color Purple" intimately immerses audiences into award winning musical

A multi-award-winning musical is being told in its most intimate setting yet in Denver, as the Denver Center for the Performing Arts welcomes "The Color Purple" to the Wolf Theater. The Color Purple opened on March 31 and has been filling the Wolf Theater since.

"This story is a story of healing," said Elexis Morton who plays Nettie in the production.

The Color Purple follows the journey of a young Black woman through trials, triumphs and self-discovery.

"I definitely think it is a story of resilience, but it is also about discovery," said Maiesha McQueen, who portrays the main character in the tale, Celie.

Based on Alice Walker's novel, the musical shows how the individuals we encounter every day, can influence who we are.

In the musical Celie is a teenage girl who has to navigate a life of abuse, pressure and more while navigating her relationship with God.

"This is an American story," McQueen told CBS News Colorado's reporter, Dillon Thomas.

"This story has a lot of pain, but this story has a lot of joy," Morton said.

The production deeply immerses the audiences into the tale, not only through powerful music, but also through the intimate setting of the Wolf Theater.

Both McQueen and Morton said the close proximity to any seat in the theater gives a more connected experience for both the actors and ticket holders.

"I think (the smaller theater) is very apropos for this piece," McQueen said. "To get an intimate inside peek into the life of Celie, letting them into her mind and her relationship with God. I think this was the most ideal space to tell this story in."

"The audience does not have the opportunity to not be in this story, because you are basically on stage with us. You will feel every emotion we feel," Morton said. "You will want to get up out of your seat and you will want to audibly respond."

Though the entire cast is African Americans and the storyline follows the trials and triumphs of an African American community, those in the show said everyone can watch the musical and connect with the underlying messages.

"I think, often times, when you talk about Black people and women in particular we talk about strength and resilience. But, really what it is is an actualizing that comes from surrender, silence and love," McQueen said. "The specific lends itself to the universal. If you tell it in an intimate way with love and feeling, it will lend itself to the universal. I invite anybody to come out, I am sure you will be inspired."

The Color Purple plays the Wolf Theater at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts through May 7. Tickets can be found at: https://bit.ly/3MZc7wq

CBS News Colorado is a proud sponsor of the DCPA and its commitment to providing access to the performing arts for all Coloradans.