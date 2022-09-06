Castle Rock considers developing open space
Leaders in Castle Rock are thinking about developing a huge area of open space. The development would be called the Dawson Ridge development.
Dawson Ridge is located south of downtown Castle Rock and directly west of I-25 and Crystal Valley Parkway. That's south of the Plum Creek exit and north of Larkspur.
The nearby area is really popular for hikers, Dawson Butte is a well-visited area.
Developers Westside Investment Partners want to build more than 5,800 new buildings that would include homes, businesses and restaurants.
