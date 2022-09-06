Watch CBS News
Local News

Castle Rock considers developing open space

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Leaders in Castle Rock are thinking about developing a huge area of open space. The development would be called the Dawson Ridge development.

Dawson Ridge is located south of downtown Castle Rock and directly west of I-25 and Crystal Valley Parkway. That's south of the Plum Creek exit and north of Larkspur.

dawson-ridge-proposal-2-copy.jpg
Douglas County

The nearby area is really popular for hikers, Dawson Butte is a well-visited area.

Developers Westside Investment Partners want to build more than 5,800 new buildings that would include homes, businesses and restaurants. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on September 6, 2022 / 4:29 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.