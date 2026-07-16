Law enforcement discusses dangers of rescues in abandoned missile silos

Officials from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office and Sable Altura Fire Rescue are scheduled to discuss some dangerous rescue operations they've embarked on recently.

There have been two different rescues at abandoned missile silo sites in Colorado this month. They were both in Arapahoe County.

In some cases, abandoned missile silos can be dozens and dozens of feet deep and may contain dangerous gases.

They are typically on private property, and people who enter them illegally often can hurt and face criminal charges.