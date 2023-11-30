Dallas police issue arrest warrant for former Bronco Von Miller on assault allegations

The Dallas Police Department has issued an active arrest warrant for Von Miller following an allegation of domestic violence in the Dallas area on Wednesday.

According to Dallas Police, officers were called for a major disturbance in the Uptown area of Dallas around 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

An early investigation determined that Miller, 34, and the victim got into a verbal argument, which escalated into a physical assault.

Miller left the scene before officers arrived. The victim, who was not named, was not taken to the hospital but was treated for minor injuries.

He is facing a charge of Assault on a Pregnant Person. In Texas, that charge is a third-degree felony.

The Buffalo Bills released a statement Thursday morning.

"This morning, we were made aware of an incident involving Von Miller. We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this point."