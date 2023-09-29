Crews battle Iron Fire in Moffat County

Moffat County Sheriff's Office announced Friday afternoon that crews are battling a wildfire that is estimated to be at 5,500 acres.

The sheriff's office says wildfire crews along with the Bureau Of Land Management and Craig Fire are actively fighting the wildland fire in the area of Moffat County Road 5 and 17.

High winds are reportedly pushing the fire in a northern direction from Moffat County Road 17.

The sheriff's office is asking the public to stay out of the area.