Cool start to the weekend across Colorado before warmer and drier conditions return

Snow totals varied across the Denver metro area on Saturday morning.

Daytime high temperatures will be warmer compared to Friday, but still below our average high temperature for this time of year of 60 degrees. In the Denver metro area, temperatures will only climb to the low to mid-40s.

By Sunday, high pressure moves-in and we'll see gradual warming through next week. Sunday day time highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s for the Denver metro area with mostly sunny conditions.

By Monday, temperatures will climb to the upper 60s. Tuesday and Wednesday we will be in the 70s and by Friday, Denver could hit 80 degrees for the first time this year.