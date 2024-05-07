"Company" brings cast member's real story of love to Denver Center for the Performing Arts stage

In just a few weeks the Denver Center for the Performing Arts welcomes "Company" to the Buell Theatre. The show, which was initially written in the late 1960s, has been reimagined to cater to modern audiences in a fun and upbeat way, according to the cast.

"Company" the musical at the DCPA DCPA

The show, which initially followed the journey of a single man in his 30s, now follows the tale of a woman in her 30s who is single and does not have kids. She is navigating the pressures from her friends and society while weighing what she wants for herself.

While the story can connect to many people in today's audiences, there are parts of the tale that also directly connect with cast member Matt Rodin. Rodin, who portrays the character "Jamie," said he was first drawn to the show during the pandemic.

"When I saw the production in 2021, I was so incredibly moved by the way they portrayed Jamie and this nuanced interesting queer relationship," Rodin told CBS News Colorado's Dillon Thomas.

"Company" at the Buell Theatre May 22 through June 2. DCPA

Right after leaving the production, Rodin contacted his agents and asked them to help him book an audition if the show ever went on tour. Fortunately, the show decided to go on tour and soon after opened for auditions.

"I had a great audition and a terrible callback," Rodin said.

But, fate would not let Rodin get away from the show he wanted to be in.

"About a month-and-a-half later they came back around, they were still looking for somebody."

However, there was one major scheduling issue when it came to his next audition.

"My final callback was going to be on the same day as my wedding," Rodin recalled.

Rodin had a decision to make. He either had to skip his callback for a role about a man who fears getting married, in order to get married himself. Or, he could get married earlier in the day and still audition for the role after.

"Company" the musical DCPA

"I married my husband in Central Park with our two families. We stepped on a glass and said mazel tov... And at 2 p.m. I was in an audition room singing a song, 'Not getting married today,' which is the show stopper I get to do," Rodin said. "Obviously the irony is insane that I got to sing a song about getting married on my wedding day, and I got to wear my own wedding clothes to my callback."

The music of Stephen Sondheim promises to make audiences sing along and laugh. But, for Rodin, there is at least one song that always promises to make him smile as well.

Rodin will be on stage with the rest of the cast of Company at the Buell Theatre from May 22 through June 2.

"Now I get to relive a small part of my wedding day eight times a week. And that is something I don't take for granted, it is very special," Rodin said.

CBS Colorado is a proud partner of the DCPA.