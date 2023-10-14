Colorado's Travis Hunter returns from lacerated liver, scores 2 touchdowns against Stanford

Colorado Buffaloes' two-way star Travis Hunter scored twice against Stanford after being sidelined for three games due to a lacerated liver.

Hunter's scored on a 24-yard pass from Shedeur Sanders to give the Buffs a 14-0 early in the game.

An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty was called on the Buffs following the score due to the "thankful prayer" gesture celebration from Hunter.

He also caught another touchdown at the 11:18-mark of the fourth quarter on a 16-yard connection from Sanders in the end zone. He was hit hard while completing the catch and got up slow, but waved off his teammates when they tried to help him and trotted off the field on his own after the score.

The two-way player suffered the injury back in September against Colorado State University after an illegal late hit, while going for a catch on the sideline. He was reportedly set to comeback against UCLA on Oct. 28 after the bye week, according to Coach Prime.

BOULDER, COLORADO - OCTOBER 13: Head coach Deion Sanders embraces Travis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes after his touchdown in the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Folsom Field on October 13, 2023 in Boulder, Colorado. Justin Tafoya / Getty Images

Hunter lined up at defensive back to start the game off after the Buffaloes decided to deferred to the second half and Stanford started off with the ball. He reportedly played every snap on offense and defense before being sidelined due to injury.

The star scored his first touchdown of the year with the dish from Sanders and has one interception recorded for the year against TCU. He recorded 213 yards receiving before being injured against CSU.