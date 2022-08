Reality Check: A Look at the Political Landscape In The Current Economy

How much will the economy play in the upcoming election? CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd sat down with analysts Democrat Mike Dino and Republican Dick Wadhams for a reality check. They also talk about how a ballot measure legalizing magic mushrooms could impact the election and how close Colorado's U.S. Senate races could get.