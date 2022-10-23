Coloradoans prepare to get out the vote with several events ahead of Election Day

Coloradoans prepare to get out the vote with several events

Coloradoans prepare to get out the vote with several events

Coloradoans prepare to get out the vote with several events

As Nov. 8 approaches, the race is on to get out the vote in Colorado.

"Every election between now and when we expire is the most important election of our lives and we need to treat it that way," says Sen. Michael Bennet (D), speaking at a round table for Black Colorado voters.

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet CBS

Meanwhile, Republicans connected with voters at an Arapahoe County campaign event Saturday.

"It is vital that we have every republican and then some to participate in this election and get us across the finish line," says Republican secretary of state candidate Pam Anderson.

Conservative candidates condemn democratic leaders for inflation, while democrats criticize anti-abortion opponents and election deniers.

Republican senate candidate Joe O'Dea CBS

"We've got record inflation. I want to give Michael Bennet the proper credit for that," says Republican senate candidate Joe O'Dea.

"I am so optimistic in 17 days, Coloradans and Americans are going to show up and reject the election denialism that is corroding this country," says Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold.

In the audience, voters are deciding which issues are important to them. Some democrats cite social equity, while many republicans say the economy is their top priority.

"The economy, inflation those are probably two of the biggest things," says Littleton Resident Lilly.

Centennial resident David Gross CBS

"I'm an unaffiliated voter but I wanted to come check this out and I'm really excited about it," says Centennial resident David Gross, of Saturday's conservative campaign event.

Across the political spectrum, Coloradans are preparing to use their vote to make their voices heard.

"The right to vote is a critical right. As you can see, my hat says 'Black votes matter.' And it's important that we get every vote in our community out and registered and voted," says Colorado Black Round Table director John Bailey.

Colorado Black Round Table director John Bailey CBS

"If you don't vote then you really can't complain about what's occurred. You have to get out there and vote, it's a privilege that you need to take," says Lilly.

All registered voters will receive a ballot in the mail, which have already started going out. Voters can return it to a drop box or mail it back to the county clerk. It must be received by 7 pm on November 8th. Coloradans can still choose to vote in person on election day.