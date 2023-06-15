Colorado Weather: Thunderstorms will return for Thursday

Still on the storm track for a few more days

Still on the storm track for a few more days

All eyes are watching Thursday morning for the big Nuggets Championship Parade and Celebration. There is a cold front and better chance for showers and thunderstorms moving in on Thursday. But, the bulk of the wet weather is not expected until after the noon hour on into the afternoon and evening.

Skies should start out mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles possible very early before the parade.

Skies during the parade will be mostly cloudy with cool 60 degree temperatures. The celebration goes from 10am to 1pm and it is the tail end of the Civic Center park celebration that may get a little wet and windy.

There is a chance for showers and thunderstorms developing after the noon hour and beyond.

Later Thursday afternoon and evening there will be a chance for thunderstorms from Denver out over the eastern plains. Areas in and near the Front Range could have storms with pockets of heavy rain but, severe hail storms are not expected.

If there is severe weather it will most likely occur from Limon east to the Kansas state line. There is a marginal to slight chance for 1 inch diameter hail and up to 60 mph winds in that part of the state.

