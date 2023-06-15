Watch CBS News
Weather

Colorado Weather: Thunderstorms will return for Thursday

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

Still on the storm track for a few more days
Still on the storm track for a few more days 03:45

All eyes are watching Thursday morning for the big Nuggets Championship Parade and Celebration. There is a cold front and better chance for showers and thunderstorms moving in on Thursday. But, the bulk of the wet weather is not expected until after the noon hour on into the afternoon and evening.

Skies should start out mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles possible very early before the parade. 

fr-futurecast-dave.png
Credit: CBS4

Skies during the parade will be mostly cloudy with cool 60 degree temperatures. The celebration goes from 10am to 1pm and it is the tail end of the Civic Center park celebration that may get a little wet and windy. 

nuggets-watch-party.png
Credit: CBS4

There is a chance for showers and thunderstorms developing after the noon hour and beyond. 

fr-futurecast-dave-2png.png
Credit: CBS4

Later Thursday afternoon and evening there will be a chance for thunderstorms from Denver out over the eastern plains. Areas in and near the Front Range could have storms with pockets of heavy rain but, severe hail storms are not expected.

fr-futurecast-dave3.png
Credit: CBS4
co-futurecast-dave.png
Credit: CBS4

 If there is severe weather it will most likely occur from Limon east to the Kansas state line. There is a marginal to slight chance for 1 inch diameter hail and up to 60 mph winds in that part of the state.

day-1.png
Credit: CBS4
Dave Aguilera
Dave-Aguilera-1.jpg

Watch First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera's weather forecasts on CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on June 14, 2023 / 7:28 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.