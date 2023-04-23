Colorado Weather: Sun comes back before soggy pattern
After our quick blast of April snow we will be clearing out for Sunday. But, the dry weekend finish wont last long.
Snow amounts around the metro area ranged from 2 to 6 inches for many areas.
Sunday will see a small ridge of high pressure move in and give Colorado a one day drying trend.
Temperatures will be a little warmer for Sunday with the added high pressure ridge.
Come Monday a wetter will start to move in that should deliver some good, measureable rainfall for the week ahead. A cold front will push thru helping to spark showers and thunderstorms along with mountain snow.
That will be followed up by a low pressure area energizing the mountain snow and rain across the plains. Rainfall amounts may be significant.
