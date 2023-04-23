Watch CBS News
Colorado Weather: Sun comes back before soggy pattern

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

Clearing for Sunday with wet week ahead
After our quick blast of April snow we will be clearing out for Sunday. But, the dry weekend finish wont last long. 

Snow amounts around the metro area ranged from 2 to 6 inches for many areas.

Sunday will see a small ridge of high pressure move in and give Colorado a one day drying trend.

Temperatures will be a little warmer for Sunday with the added high pressure ridge.

Come Monday a wetter will start to move in that should deliver some good, measureable rainfall for the week ahead. A cold front will push thru helping to spark showers and thunderstorms along with mountain snow. 

That will be followed up by a low pressure area energizing the mountain snow and rain across the plains. Rainfall amounts may be significant.

Dave Aguilera
Watch First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera's weather forecasts on CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on April 22, 2023 / 6:06 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

