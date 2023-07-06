Colorado Weather: Strong storms may return for Thursday

Still on the storm track for the rest of the week

The cooler temps and cloud cover helped to suppress severe storms over most of the Denver metro area. Wednesday did see a few severe storms from South of Bailey down into the Monument Hill area. But, for the most part thunderstorms over the Front Range delivered small hail, soaking rains and areas of lighting.

As we head into Thursday the day should start with low clouds and fog around the Denver Metro area and northeastern Colorado.

Temperatures will be warmer across the board on Thursday. This will help to build afternoon storms. Some of which could be hail makers. Storm numbers will be fewer but, those that do form may get pretty strong.

There is an elevated chance for severe storms from Denver out over the eastern plains for Thursday afternoon and evening. The biggest threat will be large hail and heavy rain. There is a chance for an isolated tornado in the areas shaded in yellow as well.

There is also a Red Flag Warning for high fire danger for a large portion of Western Colorado. From Eagle and Aspen down into the Four Corners. The Warning runs noon to 10 pm.

Friday and Saturday will also have late day thunderstorms. Some of Friday's boomers may be severe with hail over Denver and eastern Colorado.

We should see a drying trend begin on Sunday.

