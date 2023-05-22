Colorado Weather: Smoke, mild temps and returning t_storms

Another wave of Canadian smoke is pushing into eastern Colorado for Monday. And although it wont be as bad as Saturday's smoke plume, the hazy skies will persist into the start of the week. The smoke has been produced by wildfires in western Canada.

Credit: CBS4

There will be some thinning of the smoke over the eastern plains on Monday evening.

But, across the Front Range from Denver up into Fort Collins smoky skies will persist into Monday evening.

As the week goes on more moisture will start to move into Colorado. Afternoon and evening thunderstorms will return. The best chance for heavier storms will be on Wednesday and again on Thursday afternoons and evenings.

Both days have a 50% chance for showers and storms for the Denver metro area.

Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s thru Memorial Day weekend.