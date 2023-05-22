Watch CBS News
Weather

Colorado Weather: Smoke, mild temps and returning t_storms

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

More smoke with mild temps
More smoke with mild temps 03:49

Another wave of Canadian smoke is pushing into eastern Colorado for Monday. And although it wont be as bad as Saturday's smoke plume, the hazy skies will persist into the start of the week. The smoke has been produced by wildfires in western Canada. 

kcnc-2023.png
Credit: CBS4
nasa-smoke3.png
Credit: CBS4

There will be some thinning of the smoke over the eastern plains on Monday evening.

nasa-smoke.png
Credit: CBS4

 But, across the Front Range from Denver up into Fort Collins smoky skies will persist into Monday evening.

nasa-smoke2.png
Credit: CBS4

As the week goes on more moisture will start to move into Colorado. Afternoon and evening thunderstorms will return. The best chance for heavier storms will be on Wednesday and again on Thursday afternoons and evenings.

day-3.png
Credit: CBS4

 Both days have a 50% chance for showers and storms for the Denver metro area.

extended-pm.png
Credit: CBS4

Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s thru Memorial Day weekend.

Dave Aguilera
Dave-Aguilera-1.jpg

Watch First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera's weather forecasts on CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on May 21, 2023 / 9:43 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.