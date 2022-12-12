Colorado Weather: Powerful storm heading for Colorado

DENVER(CBS)- There are three ingredients coming together to blast Colorado with snow and cold in the week ahead. A small front moves in Monday followed by the 2nd system which may produce blizzard conditions for the northeastern plains. The 3rd system will be cold Arctic air that drops behind the first two at the end of the week.

We have a FIRST ALERT Weather Day posted for Tuesday to help you prepare for the storm. The expected meshing of all of these systems Monday night into Tuesday has prompted the issuance of a variety of watches, warnings and advisories as we move into the beginning of the week.

Monday will see snow in the mountains and increasing clouds across Denver and the Eastern plains with the leading front.

Wind will kick up across eastern Colorado making for a mild day with temperatures in the 50s on the plains. The only issue is High Fire Danger down south from Pueblo into southeastern Colorado. There is a Red Flag Warning for Monday afternoon.

The big snow maker for Tuesday is the second low that swings thru and sets up over the northeastern corner of the state Tuesday morning. This will not only bring big snow but, strong winds along with it. So much so that there could be blizzard conditions just east of Denver International Airport up into Nebraska.

There is a Winter Storm Watch for this area of the northeast Monday night thru Tuesday night where some areas could see 6 to 12 inches of snow along with 60 mph winds.

Snow fall for the Denver metro area may be around 1 to 4 inches of snow with the higher amounts from Aurora and Parker east and from the foothills up into the mountains.

In the mountains we have a variety of advisories and warnings. For the northern and central mountains there is a Winter Weather Advisory where many areas may see 6 to 12 inches of snow. Monday into Tuesday.

For the southern part of the state there are advisories for 5 to 10 inches from the Aspen area down thru Telluride.

For parts of the San Juan mountains south and east of Telluride many areas have a Winter Storm Warning in place for the heaviest snow in the state where many spots will wind up with a foot or more.

