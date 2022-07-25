Colorado Weather: More t-storms coming in the week ahead

DENVER(CBS)- After a day of wild weather across the state, the pattern for a little less heat and wetter thunderstorms will be with us in the week ahead.

Flash flooding was a major problem for several burn scars Sunday. Including the Cameron Peak, Calwood and Hayman burn areas. Flash flooding also created dangerous problems in Colorado Springs, Fort Morgan and many areas on the eastern plains into Sunday evening. Some areas picking up anywhere from a half inch to 4 inches of rain!

Credit: CBS4

Credit: CBS4

With our weekend cold front our pattern will be shifting a bit heading into next week. The first few days will inch back to the low 90s across Denver and the eastern plains with isolated afternoon/evening thunderstorms mainly over the southern 2/3rds of our state.

Credit: CBS4

The next big thing will be another cold front and monsoon surge on Thursday and Friday. This will bring back low 80s and the threat of heavy rains and possible hail with several storms.

Credit: CBS4